'Spider-Man: No Way Home': Tom Holland, Zendaya Review Film's Second Trailer | Watch

Marvel Studios and Sony's Spider-Man: No Way Home is one of the most anticipated films of 2021. The film will mark this year's fourth outing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While fans are eagerly waiting for the upcoming flick's second trailer, Tom Holland, along with Zendaya and Jacob Batalon recently reviewed it and ignited the fans' excitement.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Tom Holland recently fueled the viewers' excitement about Spider-Man: No Way Home's second trailer. The actor sat down with his co-actors Zendaya and Jacob Batalon to review the upcoming film's second trailer. In the clip shared by the actor, the three of them were seemingly amazed with the visuals. Jacob Batalon could not hold his excitement. At one point, Zendaya shook her hand with Jacob and said, "With the stunt!" After sharing their excitement with different noises, Jacob Batalon concluded the video by saying, "People are gonna go crazy when they see that bit. Oh my goodness." As Holland posted the video, Zendaya reacted with a series of black hearts.

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer number 2 release date

It has been over two months since the new Spidey movie's first trailer was released. While only a month is left in the film's release, the makers are set to unveil the second trailer later today, on November 16. As per reports, the trailer will be unveiled at a fan event in LA.

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' new poster

On November 15, Tom Holland unveiled a new poster of the upcoming instalment in the MCU. The poster featured Spidey with Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange. Much like the earlier poster, this one also featured all the supervillains making their return in Spide-Man's world. The tentacles of Doctor Octopus were widely visible. Electro's lightning, Green Goblin and Sandman's sand were also visible in the poster.

The upcoming movie will be based on the events after Mysterio unveils Spidey's identity in Spider-Man: Far From Home. The film stars Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch and Zendaya in leading roles. It also cast Alfred Molina, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, Jamie Foxx, J K Simmons, Angourie Rice and Tony Revolori. The film is scheduled to release on December 17.

(Image: @tomholland2013/Instagram)