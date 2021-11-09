'Spider-Man: No Way Home'; Check Movies To Watch Ahead Of Upcoming Release

Marvel Studios is set to bring the new outing of Tom Holland's Spider-man in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film will take place after the events of Spider-Man: Far From Home, in which Mysterio reveals Spidey's identity. While there is still over a month left in the film's release, the time can be used to revise Spider-Man's history.

With the upcoming film, Marvel Studios will unleash a whole new tangent of the Multiverse as Doctor Strange will help Peter Parker in letting the world forget who he is. As the filmmakers unveiled a new poster of Spider-Man: No Way Home, it teased Spider-Man will fight not one or two but four villains this time. Here are some Marvel and Sony films cinephiles can watch before the upcoming movie.

Spider-Man Trilogy

Sam Raimi's Spider-Man Trilogy introduced the audience to a whole new world of Spider-Man. While it gave much depth to Tobey Maguire's Peter Parker, but also introduced several villains. 2002's Spider-Man introduced Peter Parker's archenemy Green Goblin and how he was related to Peter Parker. The second instalment had Doctor Octopus, while the third one brought Sandman. All three of these villains will be seen in the upcoming Spidey film. The third film also introduced Venom, who is expected to make an appearance in the upcoming film. Prior introduction to these characters may help Marvel buffs in understanding the film better.

The Amazing Spider-Man series

While Andrew Garfield's The Amazing Spider-Man did not amaze the audience much, it still holds much significance in understanding the character. Moreover, the film series also introduced Electro, whose lighting made an appearance in the upcoming movie's latest poster.

Tom Holland's Spider-Man

While Tom Holland's Spider-Man first appeared in 2016's Captain America: Civil War, his character got more depth when MCU celebrated Spider-Man's return in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming. The sequel in the film series, Spider-Man: Far From Home is the most important movie to be watched as the upcoming release will be based on the 2019's film. It shows how Mysterio revealed peter Parker's identity and created chaos.

Doctor Strange

The 2016 film Doctor Strange, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, is also an important film as it will show what Stephen Strange is capable of. Doctor Strange is an important character in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film will also show how Doctor Strange will vanish Peter Parker's memory from the world.

Image: Instagram/@tomholland2013