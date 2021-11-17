'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Trailer Breakdown; Did You Spot These Villains, Easter Eggs?

The much-awaited Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer became a talking point on the Internet on Wednesday. Right from netizens expressing their excitement to witness Spidey's world to reviewing the visuals after the unveiling of the trailer, there was a flood of reactions. There were numerous analyses on the trailer too, and revelation of speculation, Easter Eggs and more.

The highlight of the trailer was the emergence of the five villains, who appeared in previous Spider-Man versions, being termed as a 'multi-verse.' Among the highlights of the trailer were Peter Parker's bond with Dr Strange and his love story with MJ. Here's all that happens in the trailer of Spider-Man: No Way Home:

Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer 2 breakdown

While the fact that a 'multi-verse' of villains is a part of the villain, what triggers that are announced at the beginning of the trailer. Doctor Strange, played by Benedict Cumberbatch, shares that the spell he cast on eliminating the youngster's identity as Spider-Man, was botched up by Peter, leading to 'visitors from every universe.'

Then we can see the villains, who have starred in previous ventures, coming up one-by-one, making it a hard task for Spider-Man. A proof of this was when Peter could be heard telling MJ that he could not save everyone, and when he asks Dr Strange for another way out, the latter is sure that there was none.

On the personal front, Peter has his moments with MJ, remembering his normal week, sharing a kiss, joining her while trolling Dr Strange. However, the scene where she falls from a height and he attempts to save her might remind fans of Emma Stone's fall in The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Spider-Man: No Way Home villains

Spider-Man: No Way Home features the return of five villains — Doctor Octopus, Green Goblin, Electro, Sandman and The Lizard. One could see a chase sequence of Doctor Octopus, who seems to have got an Iron Man-like upgrade on his tentacles, getting a hold of Spider-Man. In another scene, Peter and co could be seen joking with him, asking his real name, while in another scene Doctor Octopus can be seen with raised eyebrows, where he finds someone in Spider-Man suit who is 'not Peter Parker,' or at least not his nemesis.

Green Goblin, who is one of the famous villains, also makes a comeback and a glimpse of his pumpkin bomb is enough to give some jitters to the fans.

The other 3 villains — Sandman, Electro and The Lizard — come together in the same frame where Spider-Man is taking on them together. This scene promises to be an epic battle.

Spider-Man: No Way Home easter eggs

One Easter Egg in the trailer was an image of Captain America's shield making an appearance atop the Statue of Liberty in an image of the New York skyline.

Meanwhile, there is talk among netizens that the scene where Spider-Man takes on Electro, Sandman and The Lizard, has something more than what meets the eye. Many felt that Spider-Man is heading towards the middle villain, Sandman, so the question that arose was — what were the other two villains up against since they seemed to be going in another direction? Some netizens felt that the other two Spider-Man leads, Toby Maguire and Andrew Garfield, whose appearances in the movie have been speculated for long, could play a part here.

#SpiderManNoWayHomeTrailer2

Tobey & Andrew

..

well they are there.. 100%

Remember marvel tease us with unbroken Cap's shield in trailer? pic.twitter.com/Y13t7YBz4i — ⚡ Sharg (@shagrasyiid) November 17, 2021

Knowing MCU, there may be bigger surprises in the movies. So for now, it's wait and watch for the fans.

(Image: Twitter/@SpiderManMovie)