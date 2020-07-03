'Spider-Verse 2' Has 'groundbreaking Art Techniques', Reveals Producer Christopher Miller

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was one of the most acclaimed films of 2018. The computer-animated superhero film features Miles Morales as Spider-Man along with several other avatars of the character. The movie amazed the audiences with its dazzling animation. Now, a sequel is already in development and a team member revealed that it has “groundbreaking” techniques.

Also Read | Spider Man: Into The Spider-Verse 2 Is Set To Release In 2022

Spider-Verse 2 has new ground-breaking techniques

One of the producers of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 revealed a detail about the movie via Twitter. Producer Christopher Miller mentioned in his tweet that the development of new “groundbreaking” art techniques for the upcoming Spider-Verse film is already “blowing” him away. He stated that it is going to make the Oscar-Winning first movie look like “quaint” in front of the second installment.

The development of new groundbreaking art techniques being done for the next Spider-Verse movie are already blowing me away. It’s going to make the first movie look quaint — Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) July 1, 2020

Also Read | 'Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse 2': Here's What We Know So Far

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

Directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman, Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse was a path-breaking film in the animation genre. It was specifically created to have a unique look that combined traditional hand-drawn techniques with computer animation. The film collected around $380 million worldwide, as per reports. It also won Best Animated Feature Film at the 91st Academy Awards, breaking Disney’s winning streaks.

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse voice cast features Shameik Moore, Jake Johnson, Mahershala Ali, Hailee Steinfeld, Lily Tomlin, Brain Tyree Henry, John Mulaney, Luna Lauren Velez, Nicolas Cage, Kimiko Glenn, and Liev Schreiber. It is set in the shared multiverse called “spider-verse” and follows Miles Morales as he takes on the mantle of Spider-Man. He joins other Spider-People from different dimensions to save New York City.

Every hero needs their team! Download these #SpiderVerse backgrounds for your crew’s next video call. Find more at https://t.co/9cjgnO3Dwq. pic.twitter.com/i2YKPej2dE — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) April 29, 2020

Also Read | Production Begins On 'Spider-Verse 2'

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse 2

In an earlier interview with a daily, Producer Christopher Miller talked about the idea for Spider-Verse 2. Miller thinks that there are a bunch of possible characters, and he does not want to say too much because there is a wide breadth of characters that are coming out of the Spider-Man universes in the sequel. He mentioned that it is really fun to be able to sort of think about plucking the characters that you have not seen before or had something interesting thematic to portray.

Something's up. Our Spidey sense is tingling. RT if yours is, too. 🕷 pic.twitter.com/NCim6Q9YV8 — Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (@SpiderVerse) October 31, 2019

Also Read | Spider-Man To Continue: Cliffhanger Makes The Fans Wonder What's Next

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse 2 is said to be directed by Joaquim Dos Santos with David Callaham penning down the project. The movie was scheduled to release on April 8, 2020, but got pushed ahead due to delay in production amid the global pandemic. Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse 2 is now set to swing in theatres from October 7, 2020.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.