Chris Hemsworth, Jurnee Smollett, Miles Teller To Star In Netflix's 'Spiderhead'

Chris Hemsworth has signed on to play the lead in Netflix film, Spiderhead. The cast also features Whiplash star Miles Teller and Lovecraft Country’s Jurnee Smollett. It is said to be a science fiction movie which is an adaptation of an acclaimed short story.

Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller, Jurnee Smollett in Netflix’s Spiderhead

Deadline reported that Netflix has set the stellar cast for its upcoming project, Spiderhead. It will be directed by Joseph Kosinski, who has helmed Tron: Legacy (2010), Oblivion (2013) and Only the Brave (2017). The script will be penned down by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. The duo has previously worked together on Zombieland, G.I. Joe: Retaliation, Deadpool, Life, Deadpool 2, Six Underground and Zombieland: Double Tap.

The Netflix film is adapted from the short story, Escape From Spiderhead, by George Saunders. It was published in The New Yorker in December 2010. It was later collected in Saunder’s New York Times bestselling anthology book, Tenth of December. It garnered many praises from the readers.

Spiderhead will be set in the near future when convicts are given a chance to lessen their sentences. In order to achieve that they have to volunteer as medical subjects in a lab run by a brilliant visionary. The movie will focus on two prisoners who become the test patients and are given drugs that alter their emotions. It leads to questions of mind control, free will and other concepts.

Eric Newman banks the project for Screen Arcade through his first-look deal at Netflix. Chris Hemsworth will also serve as a producer on Spiderhead, along with Oren Katzeff and Geneva Wasserman for The New Yorker Studios. Reese & Wernick, Tommy Harper and Jeremy Steckler are also said to finance the venture. More details about the project are yet to be revealed by the makers.

Chris Hemsworth recently made his Netflix debut with Extraction, which gained immense responses from the audiences and a sequel is on its way. Jurnee Smollett was seen as the lead in Underground series and co-starred in Birds of Prey featuring Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn. Miles Teller will soon appear in Top Gun: Maverick directed by Joseph Kosinski. The movie starring Tom Cruise has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The upcoming project will mark Miller and Kosinski’s third collaboration, following Top Gun sequel and Only the Brave.

