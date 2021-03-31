'Spiral: From The Book Of Saw' Trailer Review: Chris Rock's Thriller Looks Intriguing!

The makers of the Saw horror franchise have released the trailer of the next chapter in the lives of the characters of the Saw universe, namely Spiral: From The Book of Saw. The trailer that one can find below sees Chris Rock entering into the universe of the horror franchise and subsequently nearly falling prey to various traps inspired from the ones set up by the enigmatic John Kramer in the previous films that are a part of the franchise. The trailer of Chris Rock's latest outing even sees paying homage to the previous Saw films, inciting a similar sense of nostalgia and spook that the Saw movie series is known for delivering.

Spiral: From The Book of Saw trailer:

Thoughts on the trailer:

The trailer of the upcoming addition to the Saw movie series sees the will of its central characters tested in ways that are familiar and disturbing. Much like the previous outings, the trailer of Chris Rock's latest cinematic offering has a palpable sense of mystery, primarily regarding the motivations of the character who has orchestrated the traps that can be seen above, in addition to her/his identity. The music also seems well-placed and performs its designated function, which is to create a sense of dread and suspense, fairly well.

Additionally, much unlike the positioning of the previous films during the days leading up to the release, the trailer of the ninth film in the Saw franchise communicates that this film is more of a psychological thriller instead of a majorly blood-and-gore-filled story. What doesn't work with regards to the above trailer is the fact that the violent aspect of the film, which was a unique selling point of the outings that preceded Spiral, has been majorly underplayed. The trailer could have used more Saw-like sequences in order to give its potential streamers and patrons a sense of what to expect.

Twitterati's reaction to the trailer:

Spiral: From The Book Of Saw Looks Awesome! Very Excited For It! pic.twitter.com/X7g5dq4j4U — Horror Inc. (@HorrorMovieQuo1) March 31, 2021

May 14th #Spiral : From the Book of SAW of course ðŸ˜Ž pic.twitter.com/S4cQHIQpsL — Victor Corral Chaney (@VCorralChaney) March 30, 2021

I’m glad they are acknowledging the other films! Really excited for Spiral: From The Book Of Saw!! https://t.co/RfFQyyb0yf — Jerome M (@NeonEilishghost) March 30, 2021

Spiral: From The Book of Saw's cast:

Spiral: From The Book of Saw's cast list, in addition to Samuel L Jackson and Chris Rock, features the likes of Max Minghella, Marisol Nichols, Nazneen Contractor, Zoie Palmer, Josh Stolberg, and Genelle Williams, amongst others. Some of the actors that are mentioned in Spiral: From The Book of Saw's cast have appeared in other films as well. Spiral's release date is set for May 14th of this year. More details regarding the same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

Image Source: YouTube/LionsgateFilms