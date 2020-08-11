'SpongeBob Squarepants' Gets A Spin-off Series Around Patrick; Read More

SpongeBob Squarepants has featured Patrick as the sidekick of the titular character over the years. The character is also loved by fans as he has featured in almost every episode of the animated series along with SpongeBob. Now, it has been revealed that Patrick is all set to get a spinoff series called The Patrick Star Show. As per reports, voiceover work for the same has already begun and the network has given a nod for a 13-episode season one for the show.

Also read: Netizen feels Venice map resembles SpongeBob's 'Thirsty Patrick', Internet shares a laugh

'The Patrick Star Show' in the works

The series will reportedly be taking a deep dive on Patrick and his family as Patrick hosts a talk show int he series. It is unclear whether other SpongeBob characters will be making their way to the series but as of now, it is reported that the show will be debuting a number of new characters voiced by new actors who will be becoming a part of SpongeBob's underwater universe. But, Variety reached out to a representative of Nickelodeon who has denied to comment on the same.

Also read: 'The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run' to skip theatrical release and go digital

This will mark the second spin-off series based off SpongeBob Squarepants. The first one is titled Kamp Koral and is scheduled to release on CBS All Access next year, following a young SpongeBob as he makes his away to a summer camp.

It was being reported last year that the network is looking to expand the SpongeBob universe and exploring the possible interesting storylines which could gravitate the audience members. The options jotted down back then were reportedly an original story of either SpongeBob or Patrick or a standalone series with Sandy Cheeks' character.

Also read: Is Spongebob gay? Recent tweet by Nickelodeon leads to speculations about his orientation

Nickelodeon's president Brain Robbins has reportedly described SpongeBob Squarepants to be its very own Marvel universe as the show has been running for over 20 years. The series initially premiered back in 1999 and became Nickelodeon's longest-running animated series.

It has also consecutively become the number-one kids' show for the past 17 years in the USA. As of now, the series has been given three feature-length films, one out of which has brought in $325 million at the worldwide box office. As of now, no official announcement of the Patrick show has been made.

Also read: Nickelodeon Celebrates Pride Month By Hinting SpongeBob SquarePants Is Gay, Netizens Cheer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.