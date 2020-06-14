Nickelodeon Celebrates Pride Month By Hinting SpongeBob SquarePants Is Gay, Netizens Cheer

Nickelodeon on June 13 shared a post on Twitter which took every SpongeBob SquarePants fan by surprise. Nickelodeon posted a Tweet celebrating Pride Month and also shared three pictures along with the post of its three famous characters SpongeBob from SpongeBob SquarePants, Schwoz Schwartz from Henry Danger, and Korra from the Legend of Korra. All three characters were wrapped in coloured clothing and were pictured in front of a rainbow coloured background. Although the tweet did not say that SpongeBob was gay, but fans were quick to assume that he is part of the community.

SpongeBob Gay?

The show that was created by Stephen Hillenburg and began premiering in 1999 had never revealed SpongeBob's sexual orientation. However, Stephen during an interview in 2005 said that SpongeBob is asexual, meaning he doesn't have sexual feelings. The American animated series once hinted Sandy Cheeks to be SpongeBob's girlfriend, the genius Texan squirrel who lives in the undersea town Bikini Bottom with other characters of the show.

Celebrating #Pride with the LGBTQ+ community and their allies this month and every month 🌈 ⁣

Netizens are just loving the hint that Nickelodeon gave them about SpongeBob being gay. Some hardcore fans were also surprised by the fact they did not notice it before. Nickelodeon turned off its replies to the post, but fans were adamant and took to the social media platform anyway to celebrate the presumptive revelation.

GAY SPONGEBOB STANS RISEEEEEEE pic.twitter.com/mF2qhMSKu2 — brittany (@brittany_broski) June 14, 2020

Everybody shocked SpongeBob gay like he ain't leave Patrick like this pic.twitter.com/a6tYVKvjDW — jamez (@JamezDead) June 14, 2020

Did they just confirm spongebob as gay and then turn off the replies. If so i love this for him https://t.co/r5jPbezv0x — no more discourse in my spongebob post please (@ickygoosundae) June 13, 2020

spongebob coming out of the closet pic.twitter.com/wPH4oNLJZQ — gabby 🛸 (@CALEBSMlTH) June 14, 2020

