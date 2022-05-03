'Squid Game' Star Jung Ho-yeon Makes Met Gala Debut In Navy Blue Cut-out Dress; See Pic

As the highly-awaited star-studded evening Met Gala 2022 began in full swing with several celebrities from various industries gracing the red carpet, the fans witnessed numerous fashion statements being made under one roof. While many artists put their best 'Gilded Glamour' look forward, the Squid Game fame, Jung HoYeon made her Met Gala debut in a stunning cut-out dress.

The live coverage of the official 2022 Met Gala kickstarted at 6 p.m. E.T. (3:30 a.m. IST), hosted by Vogue India. You can also watch the glimpses of Met Gala on digital platforms including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

Jung Ho-Yeon makes her Met Gala 2022 debut in style

The star-studded event witnessed the Squid Game actor Jung HoYeon making her Met Gala debut while walking down the red carpet in a classy cut-out mini dress. She paired her dazzling attire with black long boots and wore elegant stone earrings with half her hair tied in a loose bun.

Also termed as 'fashion's biggest night out', the Met Gala marks the opening of the Costume Institute's annual fashion exhibit. The annual Met Gala benefits the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute and was cancelled a couple of times amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The event got cancelled in 2020 and then in 2021. This year's Met Gala theme is 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion', the second instalment of the institution's two-part homage to the history of American fashion. The first exhibition opened in September 2021 celebrating some of the greatest American designers — including Ralph Lauren, Donna Karan, and Calvin Klein. Vanessa Friedman has reported that the theme will be "Gilded Glamour."

Jung Ho-Yeon is currently gearing up for her Hollywood debut and Deadline reported that she had signed a contract with a major American talent agency, Creative Artists Agency (CAA). According to the South Korean news agency, Soompi, Jung Ho Yeon's agency in Korea, Saram Entertainment mentioned in a statement, "We decided to partner up with CAA, one of the largest agencies in the United States, for her global activities. Please show Jung Ho Yeon a lot of interest and support as she continues her international activities."

Image: Instagram/@metgalaofficial