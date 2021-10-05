Last Updated:

Star Trek Jokes Abound As 90-year-old 'Captain Kirk' William Shatner To Travel To Space

Actor William Shatner is all set to join the crew of Blue Origin’s next space flight on October 12. Netizens stormed social media with their quirky requests.

Prachi Arya
Star Trek fame star William Shatner is all set to join the crew of Blue Origin’s next space flight on October 12. The actor, who is 90, will become the oldest person to travel space. Amazon founder and multi-billionaire Jeff Bezos's aerospace company Blue Origin confirmed the same on Monday, leaving the actor’s fans amazed and excited to hear the news. Netizens stormed the social media with their quirky messages and reactions to the announcement while there were others who expressed their concerns about the safety of the veteran actor. 

Jeff Bezos’ space travel company, Blue Origin, announced on October 4 that William Shatner will blast off to space from West Texas on October 12. At the age of 90, Shatner will become the oldest person in space. He’ll join three other crew members and two of them are paying customers. It will be the company’s second launch with a crew. Shatner in a statement given to AP said, "I’ve heard about space for a long time now. I’m taking the opportunity to see it for myself. What a miracle." 

Netizens send hilarious requests to William Shatner as he announces his travel to the space 

Now with the news surfacing all across the social media platforms, the actor’s fans and followers could not remain calm as they sent in their unique requests to the actor before he jets off to space. One of the users suggested the actor click pictures and share them with his fans once he returns. “Sir, it’s about time! Of all people WHO should be going into space, it’s you. Congrats! Make sure you take lots of pics and share them with your Twitter fans!!” Another netizen issued a hilarious warning and wrote, “just remember breaking wind out a window in space could launch your ship into warp.” A third follower showed his curiosity towards the actor’s spec travel and wrote, “@WilliamShatner on your journey to the undiscovered country of space tourism I guess you will be taking up Star Trek goodies to sign in space? Also, will you be beaming anyone up?” Another user asked the procedure to go to space. “So William Shatner is going to be “launched into space”. Is this something you can nominate people for? I have a list,” she opined. 

At the age of 90, the actor, known for his role a Captain Kirk will be the oldest person to fly off into space. Shatner also took to his Twitter and expressed his excitement. Shatner will be joining crew members Chris Boshuizen, co-founder of Earth observation company Planet Labs, and Glen de Vries vice-chairperson for life sciences and healthcare at French software company Dassault Systèmes and co-founder of Medidata. 

