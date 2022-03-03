Star Wars: Ahsoka’s Ivanna Sakhno Says 'her World Went Silent' After Hearing About Ukraine

It's the eighth day of war and the Ukrainian cities are turning into piles of wrecked buildings and debris. The Russian troops continue to devastate Ukraine with continuous violence. Russia has successfully seized control of the Kherson city of Ukraine. Not only this, President Putin's forces have been raining bombs and missiles on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv to capture it.

‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’ actor Ivanna Sakhno on Russia-Ukraine War

Star Wars: Ahsoka Actor Ivanna Sakhno, who recently announced that she would be joining the highly anticipated Star Wars limited series “Ahsoka” opposite Rosario Dawson, said that 'her world came crashing down when during an evening out with friends in New York’s East Village, she got to know that Russia had invaded her native Ukraine. As per Variety, Sakhno immediately called her mother, Ukrainian director Galina Kuvivchak-Sakhno, and her father Anatolii Sakhno, a cinematographer who remains in Kyiv.

Opening up about how she is feeling, Ivanna said that her head is currently in Ukraine and her body is at the protests against Russia taking place in New York. She continued, "There are too many Ukrainian children in bunkers being shelled for me to be concerned about my feelings at the moment." Sakhno asserted, "But looking into the eyes of those thousands on the streets, Ukrainians and otherwise, coming together in solidarity; all the while witnessing the bravery of those in Ukraine, instils in me a deep pride in my people."

The most important thing is the response from the world leaders: Ivanna

When she was asked about her opinion on if the U.S. and the rest of Europe are doing enough to help Ukraine, Ivanna stated that the most important thing is the response from the world leaders - "to send more military support, establish no-fly zones over part or all of Ukrainian territory, isolate Kremlin oligarchs and their families, boycott Russian businesses in America/Europe, ask American companies with significant activity in Russia to withdraw their employees and provide humanitarian support."

The actor stated that this is the help Ukraine needs right now because if Russian President Vladimir Putin is not stopped then 'our land may not be the last he puts his foot on'. Appreciating Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for showing strength in these tough times, she said, "I’m extremely proud of how he’s been leading us through the toughest imaginable time."

Earlier, she even shared some glimpses from the situation of Kyiv, which is in Ukraine. She mentioned in her Instagram caption, "Ukraine is getting bombed. My neighbourhood is getting invaded as I speak. This is an act of terrorism. NATO needs to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine as we can’t control our sky. People are dying."

Image: Instagram/@ivannasakhno