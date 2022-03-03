With each passing day, Ukrainian cities are turning into piles of wrecked buildings and debris as the Russian military continues to devastate the conflict-ridden nation with unabated violence.

After successfully seizing control of the Kherson city of Ukraine on the eighth day of the raging war, President Putin’s forces have been raining bombs and missiles on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv to confiscate it. Sharing an image of a ransacked residential apartment building in Borodyanka, Kyiv, which was flattened after Russian troops bombarded capital with bombs and missiles, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, on Thursday quashed Russia’s claims of ‘demilitarising operations,’ and urged the global leaders to confine Moscow from furthering its ‘Barbaric violence’ on civilians.

“Each time when Russian liars say they don’t drop bombs on Ukrainian cities, show this photo of a residential apartment building in Borodyanka, Kyiv region. Russians bombed the town for two days, killing many civilians. Stop barbaric Russia now. Close Ukrainian sky. Act now!,” said Kuleba, pleading for the cessation of Russian aggression.

Russia's unabated move to capture Kyiv

The development comes at a time when Russia is carrying out its aggressive offensive and is marching forward to gain control over Ukraine's capital Kyiv. The multi-prong attack on Ukraine launched by President Putin has now transcended to the eighth day. Reportedly, Moscow has teamed up with ally Belarus earlier this week to trespass its forces through the Belarus-Ukraine border. Russian Army has reportedly also seized control over the Chernobyl Nuclear Plant, which is a few miles away from the Ukrainian capital. Meanwhile, Kremlin's forces are also battling the Ukrainian army in the east. A military face-off is also underway between Russian and Ukrainian troops in Sumy, Poltava, Mariupol, and Kharkiv.

Notwithstanding stern global sanctions, Moscow remains undeterred to step back, even when both countries are holding talks in Belarus to reach a peaceful resolution. However, it is pertinent to note, that with the support of its people and financial backing of the west, Kyiv is strongly retaliating to the World’s second-largest army. Despite being outnumbered, Ukraine claims that they have caused severe damage to Russian troops by pounding their tanks, choppers and soldiers. Additionally, Ukraine's application to join the European Union has been accepted by the 27-member bloc and is being processed.

Meanwhile, the second round of Russia-Ukraine talks has commenced in Belarus on Thursday, March 3. On Sunday, both nations agreed to hold peace talks the first round of peace talks at the Ukraine-Belarus border (Gomel) as Ukraine continues to hold Kharkiv and Kyiv. In the first round of talks, Ukraine demanded a ceasefire and immediate withdrawal of Russian troops from its land. With no breakthrough, the two sides agreed on 2nd round of talks on Thursday.

Image: Twitter/ @DmytroKuleba/ AP