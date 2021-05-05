Star Wars Day: Jack Black's Posts Celebrating Iconic Day Are Too Hilarious To Miss

On the occasion of Star Wars Day, Jack Black has taken to Instagram in order to share a couple of video posts that see the School Of Rock actor give his own spin on some of the various iconic scenes from the movie franchise. As one will soon see, Jack Black's Instagram posts see him wielding lightsabers and calling upon his followers for a battle and makes the occasional request for coming towards the "dark side". One of the videos sees the actor playing a double role as well, with both of the iterations of Black wielding the sword while one sits on top of the other and says "May the 4th be with you". Read on to see Jack Black's Star Wars Day Posts and some of her other pictures and videos from his handle as well.

Jack Black celebrates Star Wars Day:

The above posts aren't exactly out of the norm for Jack Black. Time and again, Black has either recreated scenes from iconic movies or made a spoof of some of the other pieces of pop culture. Very recently, he even made a post based on the COVID-19 vaccination drives that the governments of the world can be seen undertaking in order to possibly eradicate coronavirus. One of Jack Black's Instagram posts even sees him recreate a scene from the Robert Downey Jr.-starrer Iron Man, in which he can be seen wearing almost nothing, with the exception of the Iron Man helmet, a pair of socks, and gloves that go with the helmet.

A peek into Jack Black's Instagram:

A little about Star Wars Day:

Every year, in order to celebrate the works of George Lucas, the creator of Star Wars, May 4th is observed as Star Wars Day. May 4th is the day that has been chosen by the fans since phonetically, May the 4th sounds like 'May the force'. The same is a part of the iconic Star Wars phrase "May The Force be with you".