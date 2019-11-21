The Debate
The Debate
Star Wars: Why Does The Famous Sci-fi Franchise Keep Losing Directors?

Hollywood News

Find out why the Star Wars franchise does not have a fixed director to lead the series. Read more about those who tried their hand at the Star Wars franchise.

Written By Sahil Mirani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Star Wars

The President of Lucasfilm, Kathleen Kennedy, explained in an interview with a leading music and entertainment publication why the famous Star Wars franchise does not have a fixed director to lead the series. Kennedy said that after Lucas was out of the picture, other directors found it difficult to pick up the franchise. He says that each Star Wars film is like a hard nut to crack. Read more about directors who tried their hand at the Star Wars franchise.

Also Read | Star Wars: John Boyega Raises Fans' Excitement With Picture From Sets


What happened after George Lucas? 

The initial four films out of the original six were directed by George Lucas and only The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi were not directed by him. After George passed on the responsibility to Kathleen Kennedy, getting the perfect director onboard became very difficult for the producers of the film. Gareth Edwards managed to stay on the track when veteran director Tony Gilroy came in late during the production stages of the film. Later,  Ron Howard replaced directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller for the film, Solo. Recently, J.J. Abrams took Colin Trevorrow’s spot as the lead of The Rise of Skywalker while David Benioff and D.B. Weiss also decided to step away from their planned trilogy.

Also Read | Game Of Thrones Creators Ditch Star Wars Citing Netflix Commitment

Also Read | Samsung Embraces The Dark Side With Galaxy Note 10+ Star Wars Edition

Also Read | Star Wars: All You Need To Know About The Mandalorian Before Its Launch In India

Also Read | Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker TV Spot And Poster Has Fans Excited

 

 

