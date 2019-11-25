Stargirl, A DC Universe Production, Will Also Air On CW Streaming Networks

The DC Universe continues to expand, as the makers of the streaming platform recently announced their sixth real-time show, Stargirl. After receiving tremendous response from fans for their successful show, Titans, the upcoming show of DC Universe, Stargirl is constantly creating headlines for all the right reasons. Recently, the makers of Stargirl shared a piece of exciting news with the fans of the show. Here are all the details.

Stargirl to star on CW network

Recently, the makers of Stargirl announced that the show will also be available on CW’s streaming platform, making it the most accessible DC Universe show yet. Reportedly, each episode of the much-anticipated show will be released on the DC Universe first, which will later be picked and broadcasted by CW’s own digital services. Stargirl chronicles the story of a high school student Courtney Whitmore, who recently moved to Nebraska and discovers that her stepfather was once a Starman. Portrayed by Brec Bassinger, Stargirl will be included on CW’s DC franchise, Arrowverse. Recently, WarnerMedia announced its own major streaming service, HBO Max, an umbrella service that will include some DC Universe contents like Doom Patrol.

Fans react to the news

This announcement has been well-received by fans of Stargirl, as Twitter has been constantly flooding with wishes and messages, which reveal the excitement of fans. Take a look at how the audience reacted to the news:

I’ve been having a blast writing the score for #Stargirl! I can’t wait for you all to see and hear what we’ve been cooking up! ⭐️ 💫🎶 https://t.co/x1NGmV1FUn — Pinar Toprak (@pinartoprak) November 22, 2019

HOLY SHIT! Stargirl will appear in #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths according to reports. Only a brief appearance but it will "explain how she fits into the “bigger DC live-action universe.”#Stargirl #TheFlash #Arrow pic.twitter.com/jhYMatEIrN — Pagey (@Pagmyst) November 21, 2019

So what I'm really thinking is,



with both a current #Superman CW show

and a #Stargirl show, there's really no DC character

that can't show up.



This could be an extension of their platform for a whole bunch of lesser known characters.



(HINT: YOU KNOW WHO I WANT TO SHOW UP) pic.twitter.com/9Q2Q8XNWew — David Taylor II™ (@DT2ComicsChat) November 21, 2019

The #dcuniverse will debut #Stargirl in late 2020. The series will star Brec Bassinger, Luke Wilson & Henry Thomas. The #CW will also air episodes of the show. What are your thoughts on another superhero being added to the mix? Drop a comment below👇! (Source: THR.) pic.twitter.com/unvVRmiU4O — Geeks + Gamers (@GeeksGamersCom) November 21, 2019

