Superhero Movies In 2021: Marvel And DC Superhero Movies You Can't Miss

The year 2021 will see a plethora of Hollywood film releases. Although some may be confused about the amount of hype the year 2021 is receiving but that is just because Marvel is releasing its Phase 4 set of movies and moreover the DC comics would also release a set of movies in the same year. Here is a list of top five upcoming movies that the superhero fanatics must watch.

Untitled Batman movie

Fans are hugely awaiting for the Batman movie since the Twilight star Robert Pattinson bagged the role of the Gotham saviour. According to the hype the movie is receiving it might be possible that the movie receives the same amount of success and fame as Twilight. Reportedly the movie will also cast Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman and Andy Serkis as his loyal butler Alfred. The film will be directed by Matt Reeves.

Untitled Spider-Man: Far from Home sequel

Releasing on July 16, 2021, the Spiderman superhero series will see its third instalment of the franchise. Fans will be expecting to see how Spiderman will cope up after his secret identity gets revealed to the world in the previous instalment.

Black Adam

The superhero universe will see the entry of the famous "Rock" aka Dwayne Johnson as the supervillain. The movie is based on the villain of the 2019 American superhero film Shazam called Black Adam. The DC movie Black Adam is one of the highly anticipated movies of Dwayne Johnson.

Thor: Love and Thunder

Chris Hemsworth fan base are awaiting the fourth instalment of the immensely followed Marvel superhero series based on the life of Thor. The year 2021 will see Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, and Natalie Portman in the recurring series. Directed by Taika Waititi, the Marvel series will be released on November 5, 2021. The movie will also see Natalie Portman's character Jane Foster wielding the Mjolnir for the first time in MCU.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

The second part of the Doctor Strange series will be released on May 7, 2021. Although the cast members are not finalised, yet we can expect to see Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen in the lead roles. Scott Derrickson will direct the movie. Doctor Strange is one of the highly-awaited films of Benedict Cumberbatch fans who admire him since his Sherlock series.

