Steve Irwin Day: Bindi And Robert Irwin Honour Their Father's Legacy With Heartfelt Posts

It has been 15 years since the unfortunate passing of Australian wildlife expert Steve Irwin after he was stung and killed by a stingray in 2006. Continuing his legacy, his kids, Robert and Bindi, have continued his work of conserving wildlife and raising awareness about the same. Observed on November 15, the Steve Irwin Day honours the legacy and contribution of the late environmentalist.

Bindi and Robert Irwin on Steve Irwin Day

Hailed as the 'Wildlife Warrior' and 'The Crocodile Hunter', Steve Irwin's legacy has been kept alive through his kids, Bindi and Robert. Taking to their Instagram on November 15, the 23-year-old Bindi Irwin shared a throwback picture with her late father and wrote, ''Your legacy will live on forever. I love you for even longer. November 15, Steve Irwin Day.''

Her younger brother Robert followed the suit by sharing an adorable picture of him and Bindi playing with Steve Irwin. He wrote, ''Today is #SteveIrwinDay. Thinking a lot about my Dad today and the impact that he made on our planet, inspiring an entire generation. I also think about what a truly amazing dad he was.'' He continued,

''Through a lifetime captured on camera and stories from my family and those who knew him best, I’m able to remember the special times with dad.'' He also mentioned that celebrating Steve Irwin Day is very special to him by saying, ''I still look up to him every day and while I miss him so much, it means the world to me and my family that each year we can have a day for the world to celebrate what he stood for❤️''

The day was marked by several people as the duo received an overwhelming response for the same. Acknowledging the response, Robert Irwin shared a short video of his father talking about the importance of conserving wildlife. He wrote, ''Wanted to say a big thank you to everyone who celebrated Steve Irwin Day today. It means the world to see so many people sharing stories and memories of how my dad changed their lives and inspired them. It is the honour of my life to get to continue his mission ❤️''

Image: Instagram/@robertirwinphotography