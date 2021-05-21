Steven Soderbergh's 'No Sudden Move' Teaser And First-look Out

No Sudden Move is an upcoming crime thriller film. Directed by Academy Award-winner Steven Soderbergh, the script is written by Ed Solomon. Now, the makers have released a teaser and first-look images from the movie, along with its premiere date.

No Sudden Move release date, teaser, and first-look out

No Sudden Move teaser has been shared by the makers giving a glimpse at the cast and their characters. The colorful retro style video shows the main members; Don Cheadle as Curt Goyne, Benicio Del Toro as Ronald Russo, David Harbour as Matt Wertz, with Ray Liotta as Frank Capelli. It also has Jon Hamm as Joe Finney, Brendan Fraser as Jones, Kieran Culkin as Charley, Amy Seimetz as Mary Wertz, and Julia Fox as Vanes Capelli. No Sudden Move release date is set for July 1 on HBO Max.

Set in 1954 Detroit, the story focuses on a group of petty criminals who are hired to steal what they think is a simple document. But their plan goes horribly wrong, forcing the team to find the person who hired them and what was the ultimate purpose. It weaves them through hierarchy of the race-torn, rapidly changing city.



Along with the teaser, Tribeca Festival announced that No Sudden Move will have its world premiere as centrepiece Gala selection for the Festival's 20th anniversary. The outdoor premiere of the highly anticipated crime drama film will happen at the Battery in New York City on June 18, 2021, as part of Tribeca's 12-day celebration to re-open the city and bring back live entertainment. The cast members will be present at the live event.

IMAGE: CLAUDETTE BARIUS / HBO MAX

IMAGE: CLAUDETTE BARIUS / HBO MAX

IMAGE: CLAUDETTE BARIUS / HBO MAX

Director Steven Soderbergh told tribecafilm.com that year ago he was on lockdown in Tribeca. So he never imagined they could return 12 months later with a new movie screening for a live audience in our neighborhood. He noted that he is "very happy" with the outcome.

Co-Founder and CEO of Tribeca Enterprises and the Tribeca Festival, Jane Rosenthal, asserted that No Sudden Move is a "fantastic addition" to their lineup and Steven Soderberg has been "such a great friend" of the festival. Each year, the filmmaker brings a "unique ability" to capture audiences through his films, with such "powerful and prolific" moments. Rosenthal mentioned that she suspects this year will be no different. She stated that No Sudden Move will "definitely be a crowd-pleaser" and she is looking forward to enjoying it under the New York skyline.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM NO SUDDEN MOVE TEASER

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.