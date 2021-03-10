Last Updated:

Steven Spielberg And Michelle Williams Join Forces For 'West Side Story'

With Steven Spielberg working on his latest project 'West Side Story', ace actor Michelle Williams is said to have joined the film's cast

Written By
Anurag Sharma
Steven Spielberg

Steven Spielberg is regarded as one of the most legendary filmmakers in the world. He has been recently working on a new project that is based on his own life from his childhood days. While the filmmaker has kept this project under wraps, it has been quite recently revealed that popular actor Michelle Williams all set to work in this film, being selected to play one of the major characters. Along with the nature of her role, other interesting details about this upcoming project have also emerged for the knowledge of fans.

READ | 'Jaws' Cast: A list of the actors & characters they play in this Steven Spielberg classic

Steven Spielberg and Michelle Williams team up

Given that Spielberg is responsible for creating many films that are considered to be classics and ahead of time, every film project that he works on creates a lot of anticipation among fans. His latest film project titled West Side Story is heading for production, and it has been revealed Michelle Williams has been confirmed to play a major role in it, according to Hollywood Reporter. It has also been revealed that Michelle Williams will be seen playing the role of the mother to the character that will be based on Steven himself. 

READ | Steven Spielberg could have directed 'The Little Things' but he declined; know why

While it has been not yet confirmed whether it is a biopic of the ace filmmaker himself, it is being said that the plot will feature the childhood of Spielberg while he grew up in Arizona. He has reportedly opened up about that time in the past as well, recollecting the moments when he faced anti-Semitism. His early days in Phoenix, Arizona also involves the time when he started moving towards becoming a filmmaker. His family eventually moved to California when he was in high school and how he properly entered the world of films. West Side Story is expected to release next year. 

READ | Steven Spielberg surprises godchild Drew on her 46th b'day, says 'I still care about you'

Steven Spielberg has directed several films in his lifetime which are regarded as evergreen classics. Some of his most popular films include E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Jurassic Park and its sequel, Saving Private Ryan, Schindler's List and many more. He had last directed the film Ready Player One, which released in 2018. Michelle Williams, on the other hand, has worked in hits such as Brokeback Mountain, Shutter Island, Venom and will be next seen in its sequel.

READ | Steven Spielberg joins forces with Duffer Brothers for new adaption of 'The Talisman'

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT