Steven Spielberg And Michelle Williams Join Forces For 'West Side Story'

Steven Spielberg is regarded as one of the most legendary filmmakers in the world. He has been recently working on a new project that is based on his own life from his childhood days. While the filmmaker has kept this project under wraps, it has been quite recently revealed that popular actor Michelle Williams all set to work in this film, being selected to play one of the major characters. Along with the nature of her role, other interesting details about this upcoming project have also emerged for the knowledge of fans.

Steven Spielberg and Michelle Williams team up

Given that Spielberg is responsible for creating many films that are considered to be classics and ahead of time, every film project that he works on creates a lot of anticipation among fans. His latest film project titled West Side Story is heading for production, and it has been revealed Michelle Williams has been confirmed to play a major role in it, according to Hollywood Reporter. It has also been revealed that Michelle Williams will be seen playing the role of the mother to the character that will be based on Steven himself.

While it has been not yet confirmed whether it is a biopic of the ace filmmaker himself, it is being said that the plot will feature the childhood of Spielberg while he grew up in Arizona. He has reportedly opened up about that time in the past as well, recollecting the moments when he faced anti-Semitism. His early days in Phoenix, Arizona also involves the time when he started moving towards becoming a filmmaker. His family eventually moved to California when he was in high school and how he properly entered the world of films. West Side Story is expected to release next year.

Steven Spielberg has directed several films in his lifetime which are regarded as evergreen classics. Some of his most popular films include E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Jurassic Park and its sequel, Saving Private Ryan, Schindler's List and many more. He had last directed the film Ready Player One, which released in 2018. Michelle Williams, on the other hand, has worked in hits such as Brokeback Mountain, Shutter Island, Venom and will be next seen in its sequel.