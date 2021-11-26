Steven Spielberg Says Adapting 'West Side Story' Was A Promise He Made To Himself As A Kid

Adaptation of the famed 1957 Broadway musical of the same title, the upcoming musical West Side Story has been creating major buzz in the film industry ahead of its release. Director by the three-time Oscar-winning filmmaker Steven Spielberg, the ambitious project was effortlessly transformed for the big screens from a Broadway stage production. Talking about the thought process behind the same, the director recently opened up about how the venture is more of a promise he made to himself in his younger days.

Steven Spielberg on making West Side Story

In his recent interaction with Yahoo, the Jurassic World director revealed the reason behind taking up the responsibility to revive the 50s iconic Broadway that featured Natalie Wood, Richard Beymer and Rita Moreno. Touted as the first major screen adaptation, the venture was stemmed from Spielberg's childhood. Stating that he was challenged to take on the right musical, the director recounted listening to the West Side Story album at the age of 10.

He admitted that the memory never went away and added, ''I’ve been able to fulfil that dream and keep that promise that I made to myself: You must make West Side Story.” The upcoming musical would mark the director's 33rd feature film.

More on West Side Story

Starring Ansel Elgort as Tony and Rachel Zegler as María, the musical will follow their love story set in 1957 New York City. It is set to depict their tumultuous relationship amidst the fierce rivalry of two gangs namely Sharks and Jets. Talking about the same, Spielberg told the outlet that the musical will have more of a profound effect on today's audience than it had before. He stated, “It turned out in the middle of the development of the script, things widened, which I think in a sense, sadly, made the story of those racial divides — not just territorial divides — more relevant to today’s audience than perhaps it even was in 1957."

The teaser was uploaded by 20th Century Studios via their Instagram with the caption, "Run away with me. Experience Steven Spielberg’s #WestSideStory only in theatres December 10[sic]." The makers also dropped several BTS videos and updates to fuel the excitement of the fans. Take a look.

