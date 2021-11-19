'West Side Story': Steven Spielberg’s Musical Drops New Promo; Set To Release On Dec 10

Makers of the upcoming musical drama West Side Story have released the film's new promo, which showcases the brewing romance between the lead actors. Hollywood filmmaker Steven Spielberg's highly anticipated project, which stars Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler, will narrate the classic tale of "fierce rivalries and young love in 1957 New York City".

Apart from the excellent direction by Spielberg, the film's screenplay has been penned by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Tony Kushner. Coming as the second feature adaptation of the the1957 Broadway musical of the same name, West Side Story stars Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler in pivotal roles. The movie will hit the Indian theatres on December 10, 2021

New promo from Steven Spielberg's West Side Story released

Taking to their Instagram handle recently, 20th Century Studios uploaded a teaser from the film, showcasing the leading duo's dreamy love story. "Run away with me. Experience Steven Spielberg’s #WestSideStory only in theatres December 10[sic]," they wrote. Another behind the scenes clip from the project shows the Academy Award winner cast magic with his directorial expertise Take a look.

The film, which is loosely based on William Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, brings together the best of both Broadway and Hollywood. The reimagining of the musical also stars Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Mike Faist, Josh Andrés Rivera, Ana Isabelle, Corey Stoll, Brian d’Arcy James and Rita Moreno in pivotal roles. One would witness the teenagers Tony and María, both affiliated with rival street gangs - the Jets and Sharks, fall head over heels in love in 1950s New York City.

While unveiling the trailer earlier this year, Ansel had taken to his Instagram handle and mentioned, "Being a part of this ensemble has been one of the greatest honours of my life. The stellar cast, legendary production team, all-star crew, and world-class orchestra constantly inspired us to give our best every day."

The film will first premiere at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles on December 7, days before its official release. Steven Spielberg has dedicated the film to his father Arnold, who passed away in 2020, the same year the film was originally scheduled for release. The 20th Century film that was wrapped in October 2019 has been delayed several times owing to the ongoing COVID pandemic.

