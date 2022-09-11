Steven Spielberg's 'The Fabelmans' Receives A Long-standing Ovation At TIFF

After moving viewers with his romance musical West Side Story, celebrated filmmaker Steven Spielberg is all set to entertain the audience with his coming-of-age drama The Fabelmans. While the film is a few weeks away from its release, it recently had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday, September 10. As the film received a positive response from the attendees, Spielberg opened up about the movie and revealed what inspired him to make it.

According to a report by Variety, Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans recently received a long-standing ovation at the Toronto International Film Festival. The film's plot seemingly moved the crowd at TIFF as they could not help but cheer loudly for the Academy Award-winning filmmaker. The audience's reaction visibly moved Spielberg as he said, "I'm really glad we came to Toronto," as he took the film festival stage.

Spielberg revealed that the forthcoming film is his most personal story yet, and the COVID-19 pandemic inspired him to tell it. The film follows his early filmmaking efforts, his childhood in Northern California and Arizona as well as the dissolution of his family. The filmmaker said, "As things got worse and worse, I felt that if I was going to leave anything behind, what was the thing that I really need to resolve and unpack about my mom, my dad."

Spielberg says The Fabelmans will not mark his last film

During his address to the audience, Steven Spielberg reassured everyone that he will continue to make movies in the future. The filmmaker said that even though he has made peace with his past, he is not going to retire from telling stories. He said, "This is not because I’m going to retire and this is my swan song." "Don’t believe any of that," the director added.

More about The Fabelmans

Soon after the premiere of the upcoming film, its makers unveiled its much-awaited trailer. Taking to their official social media handles, the makers stopped the official trailer of the movie and wrote, "Movies are dreams that you never forget TheFabelmans directed by Steven Spielberg. Starring Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen and Gabriel LaBelle. In theaters everywhere Thanksgiving."

Image: AP