'Stowaway' Trailer Featuring Anna Kendrick & Toni Collette Released By Netflix

Stowaway is an upcoming science-fiction thriller film on Netflix. It stars Anna Kendrick (Pitch Perfect), Daniel Dae Kim (Angel), Shamier Anderson (Wynonna Earp), and Toni Collette (Hereditary). Now the first Stowaway trailer has been dropped by the makers.

Netflix shares survival thriller Stowaway trailer

The first Stowaway trailer has been released by Netflix. The plot shows a mission headed to Mars, where an unintended stowaway accidentally causes severe damage to the spaceship’s life systems. Facing dwindling resources and a potentially fatal outcome, the crew is forced to make an impossible decision. It has Anna Kendrick as medical researcher Zoe Levenson, Toni Collette as the ship commander Marina Barnett, Shamier Anderson as the titular stowaway Michael, and Daniel Dae Kim as the ship’s biologist Kim.

Stowaway trailer starts with Michael being paranoid as he is on a spaceship and Zoe along with her team tries to calm him down. He is a launch support engineer who gets stuck on the ship. Michael wakes up 12 hours after the spaceship has taken off and knowing this he requests to go home to his sister. However, the team denies it which makes him a part of their two years mars mission. Michael understands the situation and offers his help.

As soon as things settle down for Michael, another big problem rises. The life support system on the ship gets permanently damaged. The team now has only enough oxygen for three people on board. There is a chance of everyone suffocating to death before they reach mars. The team puts themselves at risk to overcome the situation. The movie is scheduled to arrive on Netflix on April 22, 2021. Watch the Stowaway trailer below.

Stowaway is directed by Joe Penna, who co-wrote the script with Ryan Morrison. It marks their second collaboration as the duo worked on the 2018 released survival thriller Arctic starring Mads Mikkelsen. The movie was filmed in Germany at Bavaria Studios in Munich and at MMC Studios in Cologne. The VFX is handled by RISE Visual Effects Studios.

Stowaway is the latest addition to Netflix’s space thriller projects. They previously released The Midnight Sky starring and directed by George Clooney, which earned praises from the viewers. Academy Award-winner Hilary Swank was seen in another sci-fi drama series Away, which got canceled after one season.

