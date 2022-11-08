'Stranger Things' Actress Sadie Sink Responds To Rumours Of Her MCU Debut

Actor Sadie Sink, who joined the supernatural drama Stranger Things in its second season as Max Mayfield, has been a crucial part of the show. Soon after the series' fourth season, rumours around Sink's Marvel Cinematic Universe debut began making rounds. However, she recently put the rumours to rest and shared her views about playing a superhero.

During an interview with ExtraTV, Sink talked about her career and addressed the rumours of her MCU debut. When asked if the rumours were true, Sink denied them saying they were not true. The All Too Well actor said, "Oh! I saw this. I can, I'm denying these rumours. They're... It's not true. (laughs) No, I've seen the rumours. I don't know where they came from. But, as of now, they're not true."

On being asked if she would consider joining the MCU, in her reply, while taking a look at a fanart featuring her as a superhero, Sink said, "Sure... Oh, okay, I need to look at this fanart. Yeah, if the right superhero comes along, then sure. But, who wouldn't want to play a superhero?"

When asked which Marvel superhero she would want to play, the 20-year-old confessed that she is not well aware of them. The actor said she does not know which superhero is "available at the moment." However, she added, "I'll keep my eye out, though."

Sink's fans speculated she might join the MCU as X-Men's Jean Grey aka Phoenix. The role has been earlier portrayed by Famke Janssen and Game Of Thrones star Sophie Turner.

More about Stranger Things 5

While fans are eagerly waiting to get to know what will happen to Eleven and her gang as they returned to Hawkins, the creators of the series recently fueled their excitement by teasing Season 5 of the show. They revealed the title of the premiere episode of Stranger Things 5 as Chapter One: The Crawl.

For the unversed, the show's cast includes Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Sadie Sink, Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Natalia Dyer, Maya Hawke, Joe Keery, Charlie Heaton, Cara Buono, Priah Ferguson, Paul Reiser, and Jamie Campbell.

Image: AP