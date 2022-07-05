The Stranger Things series enjoys a massive fan base all across the globe and is one of the most-loved supernatural series of all time. The much-loved show was recently renewed for a fourth season. Stranger Things 4 followed the adventures of a group of kids in a small town called Hawkins and how they take on extraterrestrial entities.

The fourth season of the series undoubtedly returned with new twists and turns. It witnessed a series of nerve-racking events, from Sadie Sink's character suffering much more than the trauma of witnessing her brother Billy's death at the hands of the Mind Flayer to her entering a coma after having a deadly encounter with Vecna. With this, Max's future in the series became quite unpredictable. Recently, Sadie Sink spilled beans about season 5 of Stranger Things and hinted at her character's future in the series.

Sadie Sink opens up about her role in Stranger Things season 5

In a recent interaction with Deadline, Sink talked about her take on Stranger Things Season 5. "I can tell you with full honesty that I do not know what is going to happen in season five," Sink said. She further added, "I think after watching nine, I’m even more eager to find out." She then revealed how this season is quite uncertain and continued, "I think that this season, it’s more prominent than ever. Will mentions that Vecna is definitely still out there. So, there are so many uncertainties."

When asked about Max's life and death situation and her role in season 5, Sink revealed that the Duffer brothers have been secretive about the fifth season which happens to be the final season of the series. Further talking about Max's character and her unpredictable future in the series, Sink added, "We did have a conversation. They called me before I read the ninth episode because in the script it literally says that Max dies. So they called me beforehand and were like, ‘just warning you, this is in there, so you’re not like truly shocked. I have no idea what’s coming in five and what that looks like. Max’s storyline is very up in the air, ’cause obviously, she’s in a coma and Eleven can’t find her in the void. So who knows where she is and what state she’s in."

More about Stranger Things Season 4

Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 premiered on Netflix on July 1, while the first volume was relased on the OTT giant on 27 May 2022. The second part of the sci-fi horror series' fourth season only consists of two episodes. The series is helmed by Shawn Levy and it features a big ensemble of actors including Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler) and many more.

IMAGE: TWITTER@strangernews11/AP