'Stranger Things' Director Shawn Levy Says Its Season 4 Will Be 'most Ambitious'

Fans of the science fiction horror show Stranger Things have been eagerly waiting for an update about the upcoming season after the teaser for season 4 was released in February 2020. Executive producer and director of the show Shawn Levy recently gave an update about season 4 of the show and why the season was taking so much time to get released.

Shawn Levy on Stranger Things season four

Stranger Things executive producer and director Shawn Levy spoke to Collider and gave an update on the much-awaited season 4. Levy said that as much as it pained the viewers that it was taking so much time for the season to release, it pained Matt, Ross( Duffer brothers) and him more. He further added that the production was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Levy talking about the upcoming season said that "We chose Season 4 to be by far, and I mean, by far, far, far, the most ambitious of the seasons."

The Duffer brothers want to direct a certain number of episodes every year and he has to direct some episodes every year. He added, "It's still a very small group and the controls are rigorous on each episode and on anything that the franchise does, whether it's the drive-through experience in LA or a Nike sneaker that was put out in the summer of 2019, we see and to approve it all." Season 4 of Stranger Things will focus on the back story of Eleven played by Millie Bobby Brown.

More about Stranger Things

Stranger Things is an American science fiction horror drama television series created by The Duffer Brothers. The series stars an ensemble cast including Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Cara Buono and Dacre Montgomery. The series received critical acclaim upon its release and has formed an international fan base.

The show has received multiple awards and nominations including 39 Primetime Emmy Award nominations (and six wins), four Golden Globe Award nominations, a British Academy Television Award nomination, two Directors Guild of America Award nominations, three Writers Guild of America Award nominations, and three Grammy Award nominations.

