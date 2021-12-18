'Stranger Things’: Netflix Shares Clip Of Noah Schnapp Receiving College Acceptance Letter

Netflix recently shared a video of actor Noah Schnapp, who rose to fame after his role in Stranger Things as Will Byers getting his college acceptance letter. The actor had initially shared the video on TikTok and the streaming giant reposted it and congratulated the young star as he embarks upon a new chapter in his life. The actor was seen enjoying his special moment with his family, who was elated by the news.

Netflix congratulates Noah Schnapp on getting college acceptance letter

In the video, the actor was seen nervously looking at his screen and on seeing the acceptance letter, he screamed out in joy. Noah jumped around with his family when after sharing the good news with them. They all hugged him meanwhile fans and followers of the actor flooded the comments section congratulating him for his achievement. Netflix's tweet read, "This video of Noah Schnapp learning he got accepted to college is the purest thing in the world. Congrats Noah!!" The song I Lived by OneRepublic played in the background, making the video even more emotional. According to a report by Screen Rant, the actor got accepted into an Ivy League college, the University of Pennsylvania.

This video of Noah Schnapp learning he got accepted to college is the purest thing in the world. Congrats Noah!! 👏 pic.twitter.com/uJRZGueizw — Netflix (@netflix) December 17, 2021

Although the actor gained fame after his role in Stranger Things, he was earlier seen in Steven Spielberg's Bridge of Spies and also lent his voice to The Peanuts Movie, in which he played the role of Charlie Brown. The actor will reprise his role in Stranger Things yet again as the fourth season will hit the Netflix screens in 2022.

Fans now await the release of Stranger Things season 4 and Netflix shared an all-new teaser of the series on Stranger Things Day. The clip begins with Eleven reading a letter to Mike as she moved with Joyce, Will and Jonathan Byers. In the letter, she expressed how things had changed for her and mentioned she had 'finally adapted'. She said, "Dear Mike, today is day 185. I think I have finally adapted. I even like school now. I have made lots of friends, even so, I am ready for Spring break. Mostly because I get to see you." However, things soon take a turn and the ground of youngsters soon enter the world of the unexpected.

Image: Twitter/@netflix