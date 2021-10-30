Here’s How Millie Bobby Brown Pranked Noah Schnapp On The Sets Of 'Stranger Things'

Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp have garnered a massive fanbase thanks to their work in the Stranger Things franchise. As the duo and fans await the release of Stranger Things Season 4, Schnapp narrated to People an incident when his co-star and best friend, Millie Bobby Brown pranked him as they filmed for the upcoming season of the show. The actor mentioned that Millie had the entire crew in on the prank too. Stranger Things Season 4 will premiere on Netflix in 2022.

Millie Bobby Brown pranked Noah Schnapp on the sets of Stranger Things Season 4

Noah Schnapp opened up to People and mentioned that Millie got the entire crew of the show together on the last day of filming the fourth season of the show and planned a prank. He mentioned that she called him to base camp to hug him goodbye and when he reached there, he began to wonder where she was. He then realised that something was planned and just then, Millie Bobby Brown appeared with about 30 crew members, who all began throwing water balloons at him. He mentioned that he still had to shoot that night and was soaked, making the costume team upset. However, Noah Schnapp mentioned that he had a blast shooting the season and described it as 'unexpected, romantic and exhilarating'.

Watch the Stranger Things Season 4 trailer here

He mentioned that be bonded with a 'group of people' and called the upcoming season the 'best one yet' as he explained how excited he was about it. He added that he loved the show as each season gave him the chance to interact and work with different people. He also mentioned that Stranger Things Season 4 gave him the opportunity to star with a couple of actors whom he have never shared screen before.

Schnapp has recently also been working on his very own venture, TBH (To Be Honest). TBH is a snack company, which the actor conceptualized in 2019 when he set out to create an all-new Nutella, which was vegan, palm oil-free and healthy. He mentioned that he believes there was a 'missing place' in the market for such a product. This company will officially launch on November 1.

