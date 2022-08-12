'Stranger Things' Star Millie Bobby Brown Sought Therapy After Online Hate; 'It's Hard..'

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown opened up on seeking therapy after being subjected to online harassment and criticism. The actor, who shot to fame at a very young age with her stint in the hit Netflix series, spoke to Allure Magazine about facing immense scrutiny in the midst of growing up and figuring out who she is.

Allure also revealed that the star no longer uses social media on her phone, with someone appointed to handle her Instagram and Facebook profiles. Millie communicates with her fans via blog entries on her 'Florence by Mills' website, which is for her line of skincare products.

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown sought therapy after online harassment

In the interview, she stated, "It's really hard to be hated on when you don't know who you are yet. Then you just start shutting down because you're like, 'Who am I? Who do I need them for?'"

She continued, "Then I started to grow more, and my family and friends really helped. It helped to be able to understand that I don't need to be anything they said that I need to be. I just have to develop within myself. That's what I did. That's what I'm doing."

Brown has earlier spoken about being 'sexualised' as a teenager, which further resulted in insecurity and pain for her. On her 16th birthday, Brown penned a note on social media that read, "The last few years haven't been easy, I'll admit that." The actor continued, "There are moments I get frustrated from the inaccuracy, inappropriate comments, sexualization, and unnecessary insults that ultimately have resulted in pain and insecurity for me."

She also opened up about her experience in Hollywood on The Guilty Feminist podcast earlier this year and called it "a good representation of what's going on in the world and how young girls are sexualized."

Millie Bobby Brown's stint as Eleven in the horror drama Stranger Things made her a household name. Created by Duffer Brothers, the show also stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, and Noah Schnapp among others in important roles.

Image: Instagram/@milliebobbybrown