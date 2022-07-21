Millie Bobby Brown Scripts History; To Get Massive Remuneration For 'Enola Holmes 2'

Millie Bobby Brown is currently basking in the success of Stranger Things, whose all-new season was recently released on Netflix and took the internet by storm. The actor will next be seen in the sequel of the online streaming giant's Enola Holmes, in which she will reprise her role as the titular character. As per the latest report by Variety, the actor will make history with her massive remuneration of $10 Million, here's how.

Millie Bobby Brown in Enola Holmes 2

Millie Bobby Brown will earn a whopping sum of $10 Million as she gears up to reprise her role in Enola Holmes 2. With this, she will script history for earning the highest upfront salary for an actor under 20 years old. The actor will play Henry Cavill's Sherlock Holmes' younger sister and will take viewers on an adventure as she sets out on her first case as a detective. Enola Holmes 2 will follow the titular character as she goes on a mission of locating a missing girl with the help of her brother and friends.

Millie Bobby Brown and the team wrapped up filming for the upcoming sequel in January 2022. Netflix shared an adorable video featuring Millie Bobby Brown and Louis Partridge, who plays Tewkesbury in the film. The duo was seen embracing each other as the makers announced the wrap-up. They captioned the post, "The sequel to Enola Holmes has officially wrapped! Until it arrives on Netflix, enjoy this first clue to Enola’s next great adventure." The clip left fans excited as they can't wait to watch Enola Holmes go on an all-new adventure.

The sequel to Enola Holmes has officially finished filming!



Millie Bobby Brown in Stranger Things

Millie Bobby Brown was last seen in Stranger Things season 4 volume 2, which recently premiered on Netflix. The show began to break several records as it was released online and left fans emotional with the season finale. The season focussed on the repercussions of Vecna's arrival and how that impacted the much-loved Hawkins gang. Millie Bobby Brown was seen reprising her role as Eleven alongside Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Winona Ryder, David Harbour and others.

