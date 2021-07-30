Studio Cut Is 'not My Movie': 'Suicide Squad' Director David Ayer Disavows 2016 Film

Suicide Squad director David Ayer has finally spoken out about his 2016 film. The director was criticised quite a bit when his film, which was the tenth-highest-grossing film of 2016, was released. Even though the film was a box office success due to the popularity of the actors and the characters from the comics, the film did not receive critical approval.

However, David Ayer is here to tell you his truth about what really happened:-

Suicide Squad Director David Ayer speaks out about Suicide Squad's "cuts"

David Ayer, who directed the first Suicide Squad, has spoken about what really went down with his film. The director penned a long letter on Twitter in response to movie critic Tim Grierson's tweet about James Gunn's version of Suicide Squad. The critic wrote about how a director's cut would not be the way to go for David Ayer's, who decided he had had enough.

Suicide Squad director David Ayer spoke about many things in his open letter about filming and the cuts that were made to his alleged masterpiece. At one point the director even wrote:

The studio cut is not my movie. Read that again. And my cut is not the 10 week director's cut—it's a fully mature edit by Lee Smith standing on the incredible work by John Gilroy. It's all Steven Price's brilliant score, with not a single radio song in the whole thing.

The director also revealed that his version of the film had, "traditional character arcs, amazing performances, a solid third-act resolution," adding how only "a handful of people have seen it." While Ayer spoke about how the film that was released was not what he wanted to portray, he fully appreciated James Gunn's sequel, which has received much critical appraisal. Ayer praised the new Suicide Squad director and said, "I'm so proud of James and excited for the success that's coming."

Ayer then concluded his letter saying, "I appreciate your patience. I will no longer speak publicly on this matter." While Ayer's Suicide Squad made a lot of money, the film only holds a 59% audience score and a 26%Tomatometer from 386 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. In contrast, James Gunn's The Suicide Squad has received a 97% Tomatometer score and has garnered a lot of critical appraisals.

The Suicide Squad, which is a standalone sequel to Suicide Squad and the tenth film in the DC Extended Universe, sees the return of cast members Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn and Viola Davis' Amanda Waller. The film also stars John Cena, Idris Elba, Pete Davidson, Joel Kinnaman, Alice Braga, Sylvester Stallone and Nathan Fillion. The Suicide Squad is slated for a theatrical release on August 6, 2021.

