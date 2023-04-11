Succession Director Opens Up About Filming Logan Roy's Death Scene

Succession director Mark Mylod recently opened up on how the "Connor's Wedding" episode was an emotionally devastating experience for him. The filmmaker said that he felt emotional through the whole thing as there was an intensity that he felt while shooting this particular episode as it was filled with shocking twists.

Mark Mylod said that the intensity during the shoot came from the mid-air death of Logan Roy. Logan died after feeling uneasy on a plane while heading to a business trip. His death came as a shock to everyone, especially his children Kendall, Roman, Connor, and Shiv. This particular episode was meant to be a family gathering for Connor and Willa's wedding, but it turned out to be something else.

While speaking to Variety, Mark Mylod said that the Connor's Wedding episode was in works since before the third season even aired on OTT. He further talked about how long the filming took and said, " I think it was maybe 12 or 13 days." He added, "We’re shooting a lot of pages in one day. On the other hand, we have to shoot a lot of those pages twice — in we have to shoot pages 10 through 40 on the boat, and then we have to shoot pages 10 through 40 on the plane for the other side."

He also revealed that the actors improvised the scene where Kendall, Shiv and Roman hugged each other out of grief as they told the world about their father's death. That hug between the siblings was not added in the script.

Mark Mylod on bidding farewell to Succession

Mark Mylod told Variety that he felt very emotional while saying goodbye to Succession. He said that he has been a commitment addict and has directed Game of Thrones for three seasons, Entourage for three, and Shameless for three. The filmmaker further said, " I tend to stick around with these characters, and saying goodbye to this after four seasons was really hard. The last couple of weeks, the way the ambush kind of randomly hijacks you, when you’re not expecting it."

