Jeremy Strong Calls His Succession Character One Of The Best Anti Heroes Of All Time

Jeremy Strong recently expressed how he felt about finishing Succession with its fourth and final season. He said that he is feeling ambiguous about the Emmy-winning show’s conclusion. Jeremy also commented on his character, Kendall Roy, and called it ‘a gift.’

While speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Strong said that Kendall is in league with the “greatest modern anti-heroes” when it comes to how the character’s been written. He added that Kendall’s arc has always been in proximity to burning out. Jeremy Strong further said that there’s only a certain measure of catharsis and tragedy a character can experience before there is nothing more to explore.

“I've felt that his arc has been close to, if not at, the point of running its course,” said Jeremy Strong. The Succession actor adds, “There's only so much catharsis and so much tragedy that a character can undergo before there's nowhere left.” He added that he feels a sense of conclusion for his character, but also a sense of loss.

Jeremy Strong says final episode of Succession was incredibly fulfilling

The Big Short actor told the outlet that he felt the show’s ending comes in a distant sense. He added that it’s not possible to say farewell to a show while doing what one needs to do. He concluded by saying that the final episode of Succession was a ‘culmination of everything.’

More on Succession

Succession first debuted in 2019 on HBO. The show features actors Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, Alan Ruck and J. Smith-Cameron. Created by Jesse Armstrong, the show focuses on Logan Roy, who created the sixth-largest legacy media empire, and his family. Succession is known for its iconic writing, which frequents between emotional and witty. The show has scored several accolades throughout its three-season run at the likes of Critics’ Choice Television Awards, Golden Globe Awards, Primetime Emmy Awards, and Satellite Awards. The first episode of Succession season four will release on March 26, 2023.



