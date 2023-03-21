Succession Star Alexander Skarsgard Welcomes First Child With Tuva Novotny 

Succession star Alexander Skarsgard and his girlfriend Tuva Novotny confirmed that they have welcomed their first child together. Alexander Skarsgard appeared with a stuffed toy at the premiere of Succession season 4 at the Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York and proudly shared the happy news.

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight's Rachel Smith, the Succession star confirmed the news of his firstborn. He thanked everyone who congratulated him on his child's birth as he walked around with a stuffed toy he got at the premiere of the show. He said, " I got this on the red carpet" while sharing a glimpse of the little toy to everyone.

Alexander Skarsgard and Tuva Novotny's relationship

Alexander Skarsgard and Swedish actress Tuva Novotny started dating back in 2022, but neither of them denied or their relationship status. However, despite trying to hide their relationship, the couple was spotted together in November 2022 in New York city with a stroller. Now, the actor has confirmed the news about childbirth but the gender of the baby is still not known.

Alexander Skarsgard on the new season of Succession

While speaking about the HBO drama show Succession, the actor said that it is hard to speak how the viewers of the series will react, but he thought that the script was well-written and fans will be happy with the story progression. He further shared that the viewers will be shocked with show's ending. "I hope that people feel that the show leaves them on a high but also wanting more," he said.



