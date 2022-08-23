'House Of The Dragon' Marks HBO's Biggest Premiere Ever With Nearly 10 Million Viewership

HBO drama House Of The Dragon recently premiered and wowed the audience. The drama is the official prequel to the Emmy Award-winning show Game Of Thrones and is based on the book Fire And Blood by George RR Martin. The show's first episode premiered on August 22 and its makers will release a new episode every week. While the show was one of the most-awaited dramas of the year, it marked the biggest premiere in HBO's history.

According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, House Of The Dragon drew nearly 10 million people across all platforms of HBO in the United States. The show came out to be the biggest premiere on HBO to date. The premiere also marked the best premiere on HBO Max in the US, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Moreover, House Of The Dragon also garnered the largest single-night audience for HBO since the most anticipated finale of Game Of Thrones. The GOT finale was watched by 19.3 million viewers in May 2019. Before HOTD, the finale episode of Euphoria Season 2 was watched by 6.6 million viewers.

HBO and HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys reacted to the record-breaking premiere of the show. In a statement, Bloys mentioned how it was wonderful to see the fans of GOT return to watch the new show. He also heaped praise on the cast of the show for their hard work.

Casey Bloys said, "It was wonderful to see millions of Game of Thrones fans return with us to Westeros last night." "House of the Dragon features an incredibly talented cast and crew who poured their heart and soul into the production, and we’re ecstatic with viewers’ positive response. We look forward to sharing with audiences what else George [R.R. Martin], Ryan [Condal] and Miguel [Sapochnik] have in store for them this season," he added.

Details about House Of The Dragon

House Of The Dragon is set nearly 200 years before the events of Game Of Thrones and focuses on the stories of the House Targaryen. The first season of the recently-released series will feature 10 episodes in total.