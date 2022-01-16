'Succession' Star Brian Cox Takes Dig At Johnny Depp In His Memoir, Calls Him 'overrated'

Veteran actor Brian Cox released his memoir Putting the Rabbit in the Hat last year and a new excerpt from his books has been making its round on the internet. The excerpt shared by GQ magazine reveals why the actor rejected roles in iconic movies and series like Game Of Thrones, Harry Potter and Pirates Of The Caribbean. The Succession star also took a dig at actor Johnny Depp and called him overrated.

Brian Cox takes a dig at Johnny Depp

In an excerpt from Brian Cox's memoir Putting the Rabbit in the Hat shared by GQ, the veteran actor revealed why he rejected the role in Pirates Of The Caribbean and also called Johnny Depp an overrated actor. He wrote, "I turned my nose up at the part of the Governor in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, a role that was eventually played by Jonathan Pryce. It would have been a money-spinner, but of all the parts in that film, it was the most thankless, plus I would have ended up doing it for the film after film and missed out on all the other nice things I’ve done."

Continuing he took a dig at Depp and wrote, "Another thing with Pirates of the Caribbean is that it’s very much the "Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow" show, and Depp, personable though I’m sure he is, is so overblown, so overrated. I mean, Edward Scissorhands. Let’s face it, if you come on with hands like that and pale, scarred-face make-up, you don’t have to do anything. And he didn’t. And subsequently, he’s done even less. But people love him. Or they did love him. They don’t love him so much these days, of course."

The actor further revealed that he had also turned down roles in Game Of Thrones and Harry Potter. Cox wrote that he was offered the role of Robert Baratheon and he turned it down because his character be killed off in season one and plus the money they were offering was not enough. He also shared that he was offered the role of Mad-Eye Moody in the Harry Potter movie, but the role eventually went to Brendan Gleeson.

