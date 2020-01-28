Sundance Film Festival 2020: Best Movies To Watch; From 'Downhill' To 'Blast Beat'

The Sundance Film Festival is organised by the Sundance Institute every year. It takes place every January in Park City, Utah, Salt Lake City, and at the Sundance Resort. This festival is the largest independent film festival in the United States of America. Here is a list of the best films at the Sundance Film Festival 2020 that you should not miss:

Sundance Film Festival 2020 dates: Thu, 23 January 2020 – Sun, 2 February 2020

Downhill

Downhill, directed by Nat Faxon and Jim Rash, stars Will Ferrell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. It is a remake of Force Majeure which was directed by Ruben Ostlund. The story revolves around a married couple who are thrown into disarray as they are compelled to re-evaluate their lives and relationship after a near-death experience during a family ski vacation in the Alps. The movie is set to release on February 14, 2020.

Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets

Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets is a documentary film, directed by Bill Ross IV and Turner Ross, which is being much talked about at the Sundance Film Festival. The movie captures the last 18 hours of a Las Vegas dive bar, called ‘The Roaring 20s’ before it closes its door for good. It is a multi-starrer movie featuring Michael Martin, Cheryl Fink, Marc Paradis and many more. The movie premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on January 24 and has been receiving high praise from critics.

Blast Beat

Blast Beat depicts a dark story of dual coming-of-age. The two lead characters face bullies, discrimination by their peer group, following which they start to grow apart. The movie is directed by Esteban Arango and stars Moises Arias, Matéo Arias, Daniel Dae Kim, Kali Uchis. The film has received high praise from critics.

Image Courtesy: Sundance Institute Instagram

