Billie Eilish Reveals That She Had Suicidal Thoughts In 2018 As She Felt 'joyless'

Singer and Grammy nominee Billie Eilish recently opened up about her mental health. Eilish spoke about her struggle with depression and how she sometimes had suicidal thoughts in 2018. She opened up about this on a talk show after her Grammy nomination. Here is what Billie Eilish had to say.

Read Also| Billie Eilish Dedicates Her 'Everything I Wanted' Music Video To Brother

Billie Eilish reveals that she had suicidal thoughts in 2018

While on the show, Billie Eilish expressed that she was very unhappy last year and she felt 'joyless'. The 18-year-old superstar also added that the fame had taken a heavy toll on her. The interviewer then mentioned that Billie could not go in public as people would recognise her and also how her friends were moving away from her due to her new life as a pop star. The host also asked Billie if she felt isolated, and had felt like she had clinical depression, to which Billie Eilish nodded in agreement and said she was going through the all of those things.

Read Also| Oscars 2020 Nominations, Billie Eilish Singing The James Bond Theme & Other Hollywood News

Billie Eilish also expressed that she did not want things to take a dark turn and but she genuinely felt like she would not make it. She added that she was just 17 and was all alone at a hotel room in Berlin. She then added that there was a window in the room and how she thought about dying while she cried there alone.

Read Also| Lizzo & Billie Eilish Ready To Perform At 'Grammys 2020', Aerosmith Also Joins The Lineup

Billie also said that the lyrics of her song Bury A Friend "I wanna end me" was what she wanted to do. The host then said that when he heard the song he also thought that the singer was talking about herself. Eilish replied by saying that she was.

Billie Eilish also added that now she is doing better and asked her fans not to take such drastic steps. She added that she would just grab the people who are in depression by the shoulders and tell them to take care of themselves. She said it's important to be good to oneself. She requested the fans not to take any step to hurt themselves.

Read Also| Billie Eilish May Sing New James Bond Theme Song, Her Fans Want It To Be True

(Image courtesy: Billie Eilish Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.