Superman In Kashmir? DC's New Film 'Injustice' Lands Man Of Steel In Controversy

A new clip from DC's movie Injustice has stirred controversy as it narrates Kashmir as a 'disputed territory'. Displeased netizens have taken to the microblogging site Twitter to express their disdain over the clip that features DC superheroes Superman and Wonder Woman destroying fighter jets allegedly flying over Kashmir. In the video, a narrator is heard saying that Superman and Wonder Woman declare Kashmir as an 'arms free zone'.

New DC movie calls Kashmir 'disputed territory'

A clip from DC's animated movie Injustice has been making rounds on social media platforms and depicts Superman and Wonder Woman, two of the most powerful heroes from the DC Universe, destroying military equipment in the 'disputed territory' of Kashmir. The new clip has received flak from several netizens on social media. In the video, the narrator is heard saying, "In disputed Kashmir, Superman and Wonder Woman destroyed every piece of military equipment, declaring it an arms free zone."

One user on Twitter claimed, "Indian Air Force F/A-18D "Hornets", armed with AIM-9L "Sidewinder" InfraRed (IR) Close Combat Missiles (CCMs) is being destroyed by renowned Justice League icon Superman over Kashmir." It is to be noted that India does not fly US-made F-18 Hornets and Super Hornets, so there is less than an iota of realism in the DC film. Meanwhile, several netizens expressed that DC's portrayal of Kashmir as a disputed region is completely false, given Kashmir as well as PoK being Indian territories, the latter being forcibly occupied by Pakistan.

As per reports, Injustice was scheduled to release worldwide on October 19, 2021, however, it was leaked online earlier this month. After the new clip of the movie started circulating on the web, social media users started pointing out how DC is in-effect contributing to Pakistani propaganda of portraying Kashmir as a disputed region and wrongly depicting the Indian military as an occupying force.

Injustice is an animated Justice League movie that’s based on a video game of the same name. The story takes place on an alternate Earth in which the Joker has tricked Superman into killing Lois Lane, sending the hero on a rampage. This unhinged Superman decides to take control of Earth for its own good, leading Batman and his allies to attempt to stop him. The movie features the voices of Justin Hartley, Anson Mount, Laura Bailey and more.

(Image: Instagram/@superman)