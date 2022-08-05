Last Updated:

Supermodel Gigi Hadid To Launch New Clothing Label, Offers Sneak Peek At Newest Venture

Written By
Swati Singh
Gigi Hadid

Image: Instagram/@gigihadid


Taking a leap from the runway to design studio, supermodel Gigi Hadid is all set to launch an all-new clothing label, named Guest in Residence. The model is known to make fashion statements every time she steps out, be it through her Californian-cool style or easygoing attitude, and now fans are curious to see what she will bring in her about-to-be launched line.

Gigi Hadid to launch a new clothing label

On Thursday, Gigi took to her Instagram handle and gave a little sneak peek at her newest venture. The pics uploaded by the 27-year-old saw her at work with teammates. Sharing behind-the-scenes pictures of her brainstorming and working on her knitwear line, she wrote, "been working on something …. with love, @guestinresidence". She even shared glimpses of the fabric swatches, the brand’s logo, clothing tags and piles of sweaters. In some of the pics, she could also be seen wearing lavender knitwear, a grey co-ord set and more. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

Stylist and fashion editor Gabrielle Karefa-Johnson; knitwear designer CJ Kim; and fashion publicist Kevin McIntosh Jr also accompanied Gigi during the whole process. It is pertinent to note that the launch date and other information about the clothing line has not been revealed yet, but fans and Gigi's industry friends are already excited about the new launch, as evident from the comments section.

Gigi's sister-model Bella Hadid took to the comments section and wrote, "what we’ve all been waiting for." Hailey Bieber also commented, "So excited about this", while a fan wrote, "I've always loved your designer side more than the model side, you've been watching people for years and getting inspired, and the fact that you've poured them into a design inspires me, I'm behind your every design, I love you so much and my feet are shaking right now, so you better sell this design as soon as possible! (sic)"

Gigi recently garnered headlines after she hosted the British Vogue X Self-Portrait summer party. As the newest brand ambassador of the luxury label from London, she sported a lime-green body-hugging dress from Self-Portrait teamed up with matching metallic heels and Self-Portrait’s new-season Bow bag.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

First Published:
