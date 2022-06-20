Supermodel Gigi Hadid and her ex-Zayn Malik, who started dating in 2015, have been facing several ups and downs in their relationship. The duo, who are proud parents of their firstborn Khai, separated in 2021 shortly after Zayn was accused of hitting Gigi's mom, Yolanda Hadid.

However, on the occasion of Father's Day, Gigi defined the bond between daughter Khai and Zayn Malik with a rare picture of the duo. On the special occasion, not just Zayn, even the model shared a throwback picture of herself posing with father Mohamed Hadid as well. This happens to be the first time that Hadid posted anything about Malik since the duo parted ways.

Gigi Hadid pens special father's day post for ex Zayn Mailk

Though the picture shared by the 27-year-old TV personality did not reveal the face of the father-daughter duo, it however simply defined the bonding between the two. The man with tattoos on his body was referred to as 'Khai's baba' while wishing him on Father's Day. On the other hand, in a now-deleted story, the American supermodel had also shared a picture with his father. She had captioned it as 'Happy Fathers Day to my sweet baba. I love you!”

Gigi has been quite adamant about maintaining the privacy of her daughter and not wanting to share Khai's image publicly. She had even posted an open letter earlier in July of 2021 when Khai was only ten months old.

“I know the laws change State to State, and I've seen some paparazzi photos of kids in NYC with their faces blurred- but, from asking around, I believe that that comes down to the integrity of the photographer, publication, or fans sharing the images (sic),” she wrote then.

Meanwhile, the model and the former One Direction member who had been together on and off since 2015, welcomed their first child together in September 2020. After their split, when Malik denied the claims of his altercation with his ex's mother, he pleaded no contest to the charges filed against him by Gigi's mom. It was previously reported by E! that despite the tense situation between the couple that led to their split, the two intended to co-parent Khai in a peaceful and healthy environment and the model's Father's Day post seems to be proof of that.

IMAGE: Instagram/gigihadidcutiee