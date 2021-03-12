Susan Sarandon Is 'open' To Date Anyone Who Has Received The COVID-19 Vaccination

Susan Sarandon recently appeared on the latest episode of Dear Media's Divorced Not Dead podcast. On the show, she made a revelation. The actor stated that she is looking out for a specific trait in her partner, that is, she will date anyone who got the COVID-19 vaccination regardless of their gender, age or colour. She also admitted that it would "take someone extraordinary" to date her.

Susan Sarandon open to dating anyone who received COVID-19 vaccination

When asked what kind of a man is she looking for, Susan broadened the question to any gender — not just men. She simply replied, "Someone who's been vaccinated for COVID. I don't care if it's a man or a woman. I mean, I'm open to all age, all colour. And those for me, those things are just details. But what I'm interested in is someone who wants to be adventuresome."

Susan Sarandon said that she is also looking for someone passionate about what they do. She said, "They could be a school teacher, or they could be a writer or they could be successful or not successful,” and added that they have to be "somebody who owns themselves and isn't gonna be intimidated by people coming up to me on the street and saying, 'Oh my God, I love you.'"

She stressed the importance of finding someone who wasn’t looking to start a family. Susan, 74, is a mother to Eva Amurri, 35. She shares Eva with Italian director Franco Amurri. She also has two children with actor Tim Robbins - Jack Henry Robbins, 31, and Miles Robbins, 28. Now that she is open to dating, she said that she is enjoying being on her own lately. Susan Sarandon's latest major relationship was with director Jonathan Bricklin. Their relationship ended in 2015.

Speaking of enjoying her own company, she said, "I'm kind of getting off on being by myself. I think I'm pretty open to the idea of being with someone, but, you know, it certainly would take someone extraordinary to share my medicine cabinet at this point. I think that those days are over."