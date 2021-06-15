Susan Sarandon Reminisces Shooting With Brad Pitt, Praises His Sense Of Humour

Thelma and Louise is on its way to celebrate its 30th anniversary. On the occasion, actor Susan Sarandon reminisced the time she spent with Brad Pitt during the shoot. The 74-year old actor has fond memories of working with the actor and in a recent interview, she admitted that the film was "fun" to be a part of and that she never thought it will become a classic movie.

Susan Sarandon talks about working with Brad Pitt in Thelma and Louise

In an interview with Extra, Susan said that she thought it was so fun to be part of the movie. She added that the movie was kind of a cowboy one except there were women and trucks instead of horses and guys. Talking about watching Brad's performance, she said that when she saw the film, the part that really impressed her apart from his good looks and great body was his great sense of humour. Giving reason to the same sentence, the actor said that Brad really fleshed the part out in a way that wasn't even a part of the script. She then thought to herself back then that the guy is interesting and not just a really gorgeous face.

Further, she talked about his character in the movie. Brad played the role of a cowboy drifter which was also his first major on-screen role. Susan continued that he took it as a character part and that people can see from his career that he continued to push the envelope in ways that he really didn't have to when someone has a look like him.

More about Thelma and Louise

The movie was released in the year 1991 and is directed by Ridley Scott. It features Geena Davis as Thelma and Susan as Louise, who embark on a road trip and end up in unforeseen situations. Harvey Keitel, Michael Madsen and Brad Pitt played supporting roles in the film. Despite controversy where people talked about the negative portrayal of men, the movie became commercially successful. It received six Academy Award nominations and won the Best Original Screenplay Award.

