Sydney Sweeney Reacts To Backlash For Mom's Birthday Pics: 'Stop Making Assumptions'

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney is extremely close to her mother. The actor has often talked about the bond that she shares with her mom and the struggles in her life that she has overcome with the latter. As her mother turned 60, Sweeney shared a few glimpses of the former's cowboy-themed birthday party only to receive backlash for a T-shirt that a man in one of the photos wore.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sydney Sweeney shared a series of photos from a birthday bash for her mother. In the pictures, the mother-daughter duo could be seen twinning in white outfits and cowboy boots. In one of the photos, a man wore a 'Blue Lives Matter' flag shirt, that symbolises the pro-police countermovement created in response to Black Lives Matter. Sharing the pictures, The White Lotus star wrote, "no better way to celebrate my momma than a surprise hoedown."

Soon after the photos were posted, Sweeney received a lot of backlash from netizens regarding the T-shirt featured in the post. Many social media users also began to speculate about the actor and her family's political inclination and their position on the matter. Fans further slammed her after one of her family members wore hats that read, "Make 60 Great Again," in reference to former US President Donald Trump's campaign slogan "Make America Great Again."

Sydney Sweeney reacts to the online backlash

Sydney Sweeney took to her Twitter handle to issue a statement following the backlash. In her note to her fans, the 24-year-old mentioned that it was an "innocent" celebration as her mom turned 60 years old which got turned into an "absurd" political statement. She further asked them to stop making assumptions and sent her love to her fans. Sydney Sweeney tweeted, "You guys this is wild. An innocent celebration for my moms milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention. Please stop making assumptions. Much love to everyone and Happy Birthday Mom!"