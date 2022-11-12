Sydney Sweeney Reacts To Backlash Over MAGA Birthday Party For Mom; Calls It 'wildfire'

Euphoria actor Sydney Sweeney grabbed headlines in August after dropping pictures of her mother's birthday celebration. Sweeney was being called out for having MAGA-like (Make America Great Again) hats in the celebration as netizens began to speculate about her family's political inclination. While Sweeney had earlier addressed the backlash, she recently revealed that it is turning into a "wildfire."

Sweeney recently talked to British GQ about the backlash she received for the controversial elements in her mother's birthday celebration. During the interview, The White Lotus star said that nothing she says could help the situation. She said, "Honestly I feel like nothing I say can help the conversation." Sweeney continued, "It’s been turning into a wildfire, and nothing I can say will take it back to the correct track."

The actor further revealed that she reads negative online comments, including the ones that say she needs to be media trained. Sweeney said, "Why, do you want to see a robot? I don’t think there’s any winning."

Why was Sweeney slammed for her mom's birthday?

In August, Sydney Sweeney shared a series of photos from her mother's 60th birthday party. Sharing the pictures, she captioned the post, "no better way to celebrate my momma than a surprise hoedown." Sweeney was spotted twinning with her mother in a white dress, hat and cowboy boots. While the party had a cowboy theme, netizens found it to be problematic after a few pictures featured Sweeney's family members wearing hats with the slogan, "Make 60 Great Again," in reference to former US President Donald Trump's campaign slogan "Make America Great Again."

Moreover, one of the attendees at the party donned a t-shirt that featured a 'Blue Lives Matter' flag, which symbolises the pro-police countermovement created in response to Black Lives Matter.

Sweeney reacted to the online backlash soon after her mom's birthday post. Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "You guys this is wild. An innocent celebration for my moms milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention. Please stop making assumptions. Much love to everyone and Happy Birthday Mom!"

You guys this is wild. An innocent celebration for my moms milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention. Please stop making assumptions. Much love to everyone ♥️ and Happy Birthday Mom! — Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney) August 27, 2022

During the interview with British GQ, the Emmy-nominee revealed that her family does not understand her or the entertainment industry. She added that she has to be "in-between places" as the industry, her home and the place that grounds her are entirely different.

Image: Instagram/@euphoria