Sydney Sweeney Reveals How 'Euphoria' Made Her More Confident About Her Body

Premiered in 2019, the popular show Euphoria can be counted among the American drama television series that garnered immense positive reviews from the audience. As the series continued to receive love from the fans after being renewed for the second season last year, Sydney Sweeney, who essayed the role of Lexi's older sister and McKay's ex-girlfriend Cassie Howard, opened up about how the show made her more confident about her body.

Sydney Sweeney reflects on Euphoria playing a pivotal role in making her confident about her body

According to the latest interaction with Variety, Sydney Sweeney opened up about performing intimate scenes in the teen drama show, Euphoria and mentioned how she left lucky to do so because she had a ‘safe environment’ on the sets. She further stated hope they had intimacy coordinators on the set and added that she was fortunate to come on board when there was so much thought in the process.

She said, “I’m very fortunate that I am coming up during a time where there is so much thought in this process, and we now have intimacy coordinators. I have weirdly become very confident with my body through Cassie.”

Furthermore, Sweeney also reflected on her character, Cassie’s mindset and revealed that she doesn't know how to communicate without showing her body and added that it was a form of communication for her and she was never taught that she did not require that.

“[Cassie] doesn’t know how to communicate without showing her body. That is a form of communication for her, and she was never taught that you did not need that.”

Furthermore, she even recalled filming an intimate scene with the character, Nate, that grows possessive and isolated on-screen. She revealed how the process of filming was the exact opposite. While explaining the same, she stated, “We choreograph the whole thing,” she explains. “Sometimes there are yoga mats that you can put in between each other. Or there’s like pads that you can put or yoga blocks, there’s some weird stuff. And even if you have agreed to something, they ask you on the spot on the day, ‘Did you change your mind? Because you can.’ It’s really nice. I’ve never felt uncomfortable.”

The show has been created and written by Sam Levinson and also stars Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Storm Reid, Hunter Schafer, and Sydney Sweeney among others. Adding to its immense popularity, the show has won the British Academy Television Award for Best International Programme, TCA Award for Outstanding Achievement in Drama among other accolades.

Image: Instagram/@euphoria