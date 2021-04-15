Sylvester Stallone Denies Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Membership; Says 'never Ever Happened'

On April 13, 2021, Sylvester Stallone took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a picture of a newsletter with a headline that read, “New-ish Palm Beach resident Sylvester Stallone joins Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago club”. Sharing the screengrab of the article, which was published on April 7, 2021, the actor clarified the rumours in the caption. He penned, “I would like to say to everyone that this never happened. This is just not true. It ‘never’ ever happened… I mean no disrespect to anyone, I’m simply not a member… So Keep Punching Folks”.

Sylvester Stallone's Mar-a-Lago membership 'never ever happened'

As soon as the 74-year-old actor reported the wrong news, many of his fans and followers came out in support in the comments section. A netizen commented, “Be so much cooler it is was true”. Another one wrote, “Thank God!!! I would still love you but would be a bit disappointed”. A user commented, “It would be ok if you did join. No one else’s business really.”. Another one wrote, “Still the champ!!” with a red heart.

Later, the actor also broke his silence and denied the claims that he has become a member of former US President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club, reported ANI. Earlier, several reports about the Rocky star had surfaced that he had joined the exclusive Palm Beach member’s club. Recently, after moving to the Palm Beach area, Sylvester was spotted at the venue, which ignited the reports that he had joined the club.

However, Sylvester provided a statement to his representative, who later confirmed that the actor is not a member. He confirmed that had visited the premises as an ‘invited dinner guest’. Michelle Bega, the representative said, “He was recently an invited dinner guest at the club but does not own a residence on the golf course, nor has he paid for a membership".

According to the report, the Mar-a-Lago club is an informal group created by Donald Trump. The club oversaw several activities of the Department of Veteran Affairs during the years of his presidency. It was in 1985 that the club was purchased by Donald J Trump for over $10 million. The former president used the mansion as a residence for eight years before transforming it into the Mar-a-Lago Club. Currently, Sylvester remains a member of The Breakers Club that is also located in Palm Beach.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.