Sylvester Stallone Makes 1st Appearance After Announcing Divorce With Wife Jennifer Flavin

Sylvester Stallone has been making headlines for the past few days as his wife, whom he has been married to for 25 years, Jennifer Flavin, filed for divorce. Flavin filed for divorce to legally part ways with her husband on August 19 after the court documents were obtained by several publications. Recently, Stallone made his first public appearance since the divorce at a screening of his film Samaritan in New York.

Sylvester Stallone surprised his fans as he attended a screening of Samaritan, his new superhero film for Amazon Prime Video, in New York. The actor's pictures surfaces online soon after he arrived wearing a striped black suit and black shirt at the event that took place at the AMC Empire 25. Take a look at his pictures here.

The one and only Sylvester Stallone surprised fans at a special screening of #Samaritan tonight. pic.twitter.com/MKpoQ8mxZm — MGM Studios (@mgmstudios) August 26, 2022

Samaritan is an American superhero film helmed by Julius Avery. The film stars Stallone in the titular role, while Javon Walton, Dascha Polanco, Pilou Asbaek and Moises Arias play pivotal roles. The film was released on the streaming service Prime Video on August 26, 2022.

Sylvester Stallone's wife, Jennifer Flavin, files for divorce

After 25 years of togetherness, Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin have decided to part ways. As per the court documents obtained by Closer, Flavin filed the paperwork in Palm Beach County, Florida and cited "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken" being the reason. Flavin also asked the court to legally change her name to Jennifer Lee Flavin as she wished to drop her husband's surname. Moreover, Jennifer Flavin asked for all assets and liabilities that the two have accumulated during the course of their marriage to be distributed "equally."

The couple tied the knot back in 1997 after dating for nearly nine years. They had a significant age difference as Stallone recently turned 76 years, while Flavin is 54. Sylvester Stallone hinted at his split from Flavin after he got his bicep tattoo that featured his wife's face covered with a photo of his dog. As fans began to speculate some differences between the couple, Stallone's reps released a statement in which they mentioned that the tattoo cover-up was due to a glitch in the process of refreshing his wife's tattoo.

Image: AP