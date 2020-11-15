Sylvester Stallone Joins 'The Suicide Squad', Confirms James Gunn; Release Date Announced

Hollywood heavyweight Sylvester Stallone is now a part of the cast of "The Suicide Squad", director James Gunn has confirmed. The project is being branded as a relaunch of the 2016''s "Suicide Squad", which followed the adventures of a team of DC supervillains including Harley Quinn and Rick Flag. The original film was directed by David Ayer.

Gunn, known for the "Guardians of the Galaxy" films under the Marvel Cinematic Universe, took to Instagram on Saturday to reveal Stallone''s casting. "Always love working with my friend @officialslystallone & our work today on #TheSuicideSquad was no exception. Despite Sly being an iconic movie star, most people still don''t have any idea what an amazing actor this guy is," Gunn captioned his selfie with the "Rocky" legend.

According to Deadline, there is some speculation that Stallone will be the voice of King Shark. Stallone also confirmed his participation by posting a video to Instagram acknowledging he was on his way to go film a scene.

The film will see Margot Robbie return as Harley Quinn, Viola Davis as Squad mastermind Amanda Waller, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, and Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag. They will be joined by newcomers Idris Elba, John Cena, Nathan Fillion, Peter Capaldi, David Dastmalchian, Taika Waititi and Pete Davidson.

The Suicide Squad also marks Gunn''s reunion with his "Guardian of the Galaxy" stars Michael Rooker and his brother Sean Gunn. The original film was met with poor reviews but managed to become a global box office hit. "The Suicide Squad" is slated to be released in theatres on August 6, 2021.

