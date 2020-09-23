Sylvester Stallone Pays Tribute To Mother Jackie Stallone Post Her Demise

Hollywood actor Sylvester Stallone paid a heartbreaking tribute to his mother and acclaimed astrologer Jackie Stallone post her demise. He took to social media and shared a paragraph about his mother through his official handle. Sylvester Stallone reacted to the news of her sudden death with a throwback photo. Here is everything that you need to know about Sylvester Stallone’s tribute to late mother Jackie Stallone. Read on:

Sylvester Stallone pays heartbreaking tribute to his late mother

Jackie Stallone breathed her last in her sleep on Monday. She was 98-years-old during the time of her death. Her son Frank Stallone confirmed the news through his official social media handle with a heartfelt post. Following the same, actor Sylvester Stallone shared his reaction with a quirky photo of his mother. He posted an old picture of Jackie Stallone, in which she has donned boxing gloves. Alongside the picture, the actor paid tribute to his late mother. He wrote, “A mother who has always believed and encouraged her sons. She was the number one fan of Sly and Frank. She will be remembered forever for her charisma and unconditional love”. Check out what Sylvester Stallone posted on Jackie Stallone’s death:

Frank Stallone confirmed the news with throwback photos

Meanwhile, Sylvester Stallone’s brother and singer Frank Stallone confirmed the sad news on Instagram. He shared a series of throwback pictures alongside his late mother. Along with many things, Frank Stallone called his mother remarkable, full of spunk, fearless, eccentric, and a flamboyant person. Sharing her birth date and place to be November 29, 1921, Washington DC, he revealed how Jackie Stallone lived through prohibition, the Great Depression, and World War II.

Remembering his mother, Frank Stallone also described her mind to be sharp as a razor till she died. The singer said that he would miss being able to call his mom again or have her shout at him for why he never got married. He concluded by writing how much he missed his mommy and tagged his brother Sylvester Stallone in the caption. Check out the singer’s post after Jackie Stallone’s demise.

